Elizabeth Olsen could face Godzilla !

The pretty Elizabeth Olsen had impressed the critics in Martha Marcy May Marlene, an independent film in which the young actress played the survivor of a cult. His talent (and his physical advantageous) have logically opened the doors to productions with budgets otherwise more substantial. In this case, it surpasses its sisters, the Olsen twins, who have never been able to break the cinema. As well, the youngest of the clan (which will be in Old Boy the next Spike Lee) is approached to be included in the casting of Godzillathe new adventures made in the USA of the famous reptile mutant japanese born in 1954.

According to The Hollywood ReporterElizabeth Olsen would play the girlfriend ofAaron Johnson (the teenager who is thought to be a super-hero in Kick-Assit was him !). Between two shoots of the series Breaking Bad, Bryan Cranston (Argo) would play the father-in-law of Johnson (this year in the displays ofAnna Karenina with Keira Knightley) in this production Legendary Pictures.

Good news for fans : the movie will be directed by Gareth Edwards, who is responsible for the successful Monsters, science-fiction film in the very modest budget. It will image a scenario written by the film’s director Frank Darabont (The Abandoned, The green line). The shooting of this big production will begin in march for a planned release on may 16, 2014 at the cinema. Sixteen years after the Godzillasigned Roland Emmerich and led by Matthew Broderick and Jean Reno.