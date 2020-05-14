Elizabeth Olsen has struggled with the pressure of Hollywood

The actress Elizabeth Olsen in Cannes WENN



Like her two sisters, well-known since their earliest childhood, Elizabeth Olsen has succumbed to the sirens of Hollywood. If his two sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, have since several years fled from the spotlight to concentrate on their clothing brand, The Row, their youngest, she shines on the big screen. However, sometimes the pressure is hard to bear for the young actress of 28 years.

“It is a privilege to have a job in this industry, and I wouldn’t change it for anything in the world, but I’ve had trouble with the pressure of having to be cool, to fit in dresses which are created for a body of a model “, she explains in IT. This is the problem : the appearance. “I am not this person. I am not fat, I don’t think being overweight, I am very happy with my appearance, but I don’t fit in these things, and it is a little uncomfortable “, she added.

The good advice of his sisters

Fortunately, Elizabeth Olsen has been able to count on the good advice of her older sisters, who began their career at the age of one year, in the seriesThe Feast in the house. “The great thing with my sisters is that they have always managed with a lot of class,” she adds. The key to their success ? “They are disciplined, interested, and invested,” according to their little sister.

Suddenly, she pointed to a line of conduct. “For me, person nothing can remove thee, nor try to te devaluing, if you know what you are able, and if you know that you deserve to be there, (that) thou hast done the work, and (that) thou hast done in time,” says Elizabeth Olsen.

