Elizabeth Olsen heartbreaking in the trailer devastating Sorry For Your Loss

The mourning seems to be an issue on which the world series was particularly want to tackle in this start of the year 2018. After A Million Little Things, which will be centered on a band of friends trying to understand the suicide of one of them, here come Sorry For Your Lossnext show to discover on Facebook Watch, which takes up the same theme.

Created by Kit Steinkellner (Z: The Beginning of Everything)this new drama will follow the painful reconstruction of Leigh Shaw, a young woman who has just lost her husband. It will be able to count on the presences of his sister Jules and his mother, Amy. In the lead role, it is with pleasure that we find Elizabeth Olsen, the younger sister of sisters Olsen and excellent actress, who made her weapons at the cinema in Martha Marcy May Marlene (2011) before being recruited by the MCU in the role of Scarlet Witch. It gives here a reply to Kelly Marie Tran, view in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Janet McTeer (Jessica Jones). This first trailer gives us a glimpse of his talent and announced a series of high-grade lacrimal.

Lizzy Weiss, the creator of the sensitive Switched at Birthwill be the showrunneuse of Sorry For Your Lossdescribed as “both devastating and uplifting, with characters imperfect, who have their feet on the ground and desperately seeking the humor everywhere, so that they dip in their mourning, component, inevitable, universal, and transformative life. The course of Leigh Shaw shows us that grief is not simply a trial to endure, to fight, or that will make you stronger, but an essential part of the human experience.”