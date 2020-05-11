Elizabeth Olsen held back in his career ? It’s not easy being the…

In an interview for Marie Claire US, Elizabeth Olsen confided to the magazine that her career has been “held back” by the success of her two sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley.

If for some, to be the brother or the son of is a benefit, for others it is the reverse… Elizabeth Olsen confessed that his career had been “braked” by his two sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley. The actress of 25 years old, is the younger sister of the twins the most famous of the cinema Mary-Kate, recently betrothed to the brother of Nicolas Sarkozy, and Ashley Olsen. Carry the family name Olsen has not been so easy, Lizzie Olsen has to make its evidence : “We are all held back by something, me, I had to prove I deserved my roles, but I assume, she explained in the new issue of the Marie Claire american. I took up the challenge, and I’m here to stay.”

Elizabeth started her career in independent films such as Silent House and Martha Marcy May Marlene. The actress is now focusing on Hollywood and will play in the next Avengers and the remake of Godzilla. “I had no other option – I found only roles [dans des films indépendants]I have been very fortunate to have had the critics on my side, even in films that were not necessarily good. I kissed her all the opportunities. But I am not ashamed of anything – I have always learned something.” she explained in the interview.

Elizabeth Olsen is thrilled of his young career in the cinema. “The cool thing is that the big films, that I made highlight a group of actors, it is not as if I had launched in a series as Hunger Games based on me. It’s not going to be used as a springboard to a single person, it is a team work”says Elizabeth Olsen.

