Elizabeth Olsen : Her cleavage is indecent is to capsize the Captain America

Tuesday, 26 April, London, yielded in four to receive a sacred skewer of super-heroes. The british capital hosted in effect the first of Captain America : Civil Waras a grand finale to a tour promo which began with great fanfare in Los Angeles before continuing to Paris.

On the red carpet in london, these are not the two rivals pimentant the plot of this third installment of the adventures of the Captain that have magnetized the eyes, but Elizabeth Olsen. The little sister of the Olsen twins, interpreter of the character of Scarlet Witch in Avengers 2 and Civil War, has been popping flashes at his arrival on the red carpet. The reason for this ? A beauty glamour breathtaking and a perfect balance between refined elegance and sexy touch is symbolized by a plunging neckline and indecent that has turned heads, starting with Chris Evans. The Cap’ has not remained insensitive in front of the chest unveiled the pretty actress of 27 years attested by a dress in ivory from Alexander McQueen, letting his eyes get lost in her perfect forms in front of the photographers had fun.

Robert Downey Jr., he remained impassive and unwavering professionalism. The star of the 51-year-old distinguished by his costume. Throughout the promotional campaign, Iron Man has multiplied the original models, and he delivered his last act in London, wearing an all grey with a pants effect legs eph’ split to the inside of the leg. Class, you are told.

Also noticed on the red carpet, Emily VanCamp has imposed his class in a look black baroque signed Zuhair Murad. The heroine of Revenge a charmed world of its own, alongside Paul Bettany, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Daniel Brühl, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd and the kid Tom Holland – the new face of Spider-Man. On the side of the guests, Mark Hamill has been accepted as it should be, the iconic interpreter of Luke Skywalker with landing surrounded by his wife Marilou York and their daughter Chelsea (27 years old). Finally, the ex-big boss of SHIELD, Samuel L. Jackson was also of the party, just as Ryoko Yonekura (Avengers), Conor Maynard, the group McFly (who will celebrate his return to the stage), Jess Woodley and Mark Strong – which is currently showing at Grimsby.

Captain America : Civil War comes out this Wednesday, April 27, in the French theatres.