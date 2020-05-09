Elizabeth Olsen in a relationship with Tom Hiddleston ? The actress responds…

The tabloids English, if credible, may they be for some, seem to be mistaken on the case of Elizabeth Olsen. While the american actress, interpreter of Scarlet Witch in the last Avengers, had for a time been announced as a couple, with Chris Evans (Captain America), the british media are bewildered about the new romance they lend themselves to the beautiful little sister of the Olsen twins and the magnetic Englishman Tom Hiddleston, known for having starred in the costume of the villain Loki (The Avengers, Thor).

While the latter can be distinguished currently in Toronto, where he defends two films, High-Rise and the famous I Saw The Light (a biopic of country singer Hank Williams) with the lovely Lizzie at his side, the actress 26-year-old responded to the rumors that the say in a couple with the seductive British. “Notwas it insured at the site Refinery29. People believe what they want to believe.“In the line of fire, it’s rumored that intensified in late July when the two young actors were spotted at the exit of a london restaurant. A clue which led some tabloids to sweep their last doubts and to say them as a couple. It must be recognised that they would go well together…

“We are friends and we know each other for almost 4 years. We arrived at this restaurant at a bad time. But everyone comes out to dinner, you know“explains the actress, continuing on a sarcastic voice : “Well, apparently, I frequent Chris Evans, and I would have also had rencards with Jeremy Renner, so I guess… I don’t react to it.“

As for Tom Hiddleston, always very professional, he has not commented on this idyll visibly fantasized by the media.