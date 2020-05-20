Elizabeth Olsen in Deauville : The little sister of the Olsen twins shines !

At the age of 26, Elizabeth Olsen has not conquered completely Hollywood yet, but it does not prevent to obtain the price of the revelation in the New Hollywood. The little sister of twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen cleared a very nice path in the film industry of his country and was happy to see his work be rewarded during the american film Festival of Deauville on September 9. A reward that was given to him by Vincent Lindon, the winner of the best actor prize from Cannes with The Law of the Market. Deauville and its festival, the actor well known for having been president of the jury in 2013 and is a member of the exceptional jury of the 40th edition in the following year.

Elizabeth Olsen can boast to have already a filmography exciting. His performance in the independent american film Martha Marcy May Marlene it is an impressive amount of praise. While her big sisters are known to be talked about for their business and their sentimental stories, Elizabeth stands out in choosing his roles. She’s sitting in a movie theater is intimate without rejecting the blockbusters. Of course, in Godzillathis is not who saves the world, but red witch in Avengers – The Era of Ultron, she proves that she has powerful powers ! She was so radiant in her white dress perfect to Deauville, but if it is said to be inseparable from the actor Tom Hiddleston, it is solo that she has done her moving to France.

This Wednesday, the movie 5 Flights Up has been submitted, a drama with Diane Keaton and Morgan Freeman. The two heroes are absent, but a host of French artists will come to applaud the work in the first place the president of the jury, Benoît Jacquot and his collaborators, Louis-Do de Lencquesaing, Sophie Fillières, Pascal Bonitzer, Marthe Keller, Marie Gillain, Julien Hirsch, Louise Bourgoin and Marc Dugain. Alice Isaaz, Stanley Weber and Rachelle Lefevre, the jury Revelation, also walked the red carpet, just like Zoé Félix, Colombe Schneck, and Zoe Cassavetes. Moreover, the writer Dinaw Mengestu, whose third novel, All of our names came out, was awarded the prix Lucien Barrière.

The 41st Festival the american cinema of Deauville runs until 13 September.