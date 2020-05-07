Elizabeth Olsen in love : The identity of her new boyfriend revealed…

Two years after the cancellation of her engagement to actor Boyd Holbrook, Elizabeth Olsen has found love in the arms of another man.

Monday, 20 march, the actress of 28-year-old was seen all smiles in the streets of New York during a walk with a charming young man. The lucky one is none other than the musician Robbie Arnett, the lead singer of the indie-pop Milo Greene.

According to the information of the site E! Newsthe little sister of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen is loving his new sweetheart after meeting in Mexico, during a holiday organised at the beginning of February. “This is a super guy. They are in an exclusive relationship, and Lizzie is very excited. It deserves to be. It is cool, but they already seem to rise much“, a-t-on said.

Known for his participation in the films Avengers : Age of Ultron and Captain America : Civil War in the skin of Wanda Maximoff, Elizabeth Olsen will resume his role in the next two components of the saga Avengersplanned for 2018 and 2019. It will also be this year’s poster Wind Riverpresented at the last Festival de Sundance, in which she found Jeremy Renner (aka Clint Barton / Hawkeye in the universe of Marvel).