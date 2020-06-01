Elizabeth Olsen love in the face of the inseparable Jared Leto and Lupita’nyong o

The crazy fashion week continues in Paris, the designers are a blend of boldness and passion for this Fashion Week, unveiling the ready-to-wear autumn-winter 2014-2015. After Chanel, Saint Laurent or Louis Vuitton, it is the turn of Miu Miu, little sister of the Prada brand, to make his show. The date : the 5th of march, and the venue : Palais d’iéna, seat of the economic Council, social and environmental in the 16th arrondissement. Actresses Léa Seydoux and Adèle Exarchopoulos proved to be as delightful as accomplices, Rihanna did not fail to get noticed with his look, and Elizabeth Olsen has chosen to come with her lover, not far from the oscarisés Jared Leto and Lupita’nyong o.

While his sisters, the twins, the fashionista Mary-Kate – engaged to Olivier Sarkozy – and Ashley, have attended the parade of Louis Vuitton, the actress, Elizabeth Olsen opted for the parade is Miu Miu, which she is one of the muses. Accompanied by her beloved Boyd Holbrook, star of Godzilla bet on the pastel shades to shine upon his arrival. The other muse, Elle Fanning showed her blonde candid that recalls the world of fairy tales. Indeed, the young actress is the princess Aurora in the film Evil, in which Angelina Jolie embodies evil witch of sleeping beauty. Stacy Martin (Nymphomaniac) and Margot Robbie, the bomb of the Wolf of Wall Street, now brown, were also included guests of the show.

Freshly oscarisés, Jared Leto and Lupita’nyong o were equally lovely. The actress 12 Years a Slave, who won the trophy for best actress in a supporting role, continues to enchant lovers of fashion by the choice of her looks. She is also the face of Miu Miu, she was able again to cross the hairy Jared, rewarded for Dallas Buyers Club. Rumours of romance between the two actors came to the surface, but the star of Requiem for a Dream was swept with a sense of humor, declaring at the Independent Spirit Awards on march 1 : “I would like to thank all the women who I’ve been and all the women who think that they have been with me… And my future ex-wife, Lupita.“Of course, but they have been seen together on the same evening, dining in the restaurant The Stresa in the 8th arrondissement of paris…