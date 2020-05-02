Elizabeth Olsen photoshoppée ? The actress, shocked, did not recognize…

The very lovely Elizabeth Olsen was bad. The actress of 29 years old has discovered, like millions of people, the different covers of the famous magazine of cinema Empire devoted to the next Avengers, Infinity War. Interpreter of Scarlet Witch in the franchise Marvel, the young actress is obviously of the party, it appears, in particular, alongside Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch. Except that the person concerned has not at all recognized in this coverage and has reported a case of editing abuse.

“Does she like me ?“she questioned, shocked, on his account Instagram in relaying the coverage and appealing to his fans. Without being asked, they have not failed to denounce the fact that indeed, one does not recognize the lines of the little sister of twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. “No, they have messed up your face“, “Girl you should sue them for having you makes it look like this“, “In fact, I don’t recognize you no“, “You are far more beautiful than what this tries to show“can it be read in different reactions. And we can only abound in this direction…