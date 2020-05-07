Elizabeth Olsen shows off her chest, two Moss on the red carpet (PHOTOS)

It has become a tradition at Cannes. Not a red carpet without a celebrity does not reveal a nipple or panties. “Accidents” lingerie recurring, but which continue to make the buzz on the red carpet. And we still saw the demonstration this Saturday, may 20, at the screening of the film the Square.

Elisabeth Moss, heroine of this film by Ruben Östlund in which she gave the reply to Dominique West, has done little to steal the limelight by two jeunettes who made the show on the red carpet of the palais des festivals. First Lottie Mossthat is not of his family but of that of Kate Moss. She is also a fashion model, the little sister of the Twig has chained the poses and the pouts boudeuses on the steps to the great joy of the photographers.

But she was not able to compete with another “sister” : Elizabeth Olsen. The youngest of frangines Olsen, who has started a nice career in the cinema, was a sensation, with its low neckline, ultra-plunging. Coming up the stairs with Jeremy Renner and his other partners in the film Wind Rivershe pretended to be embarrassed that you could see both her breasts… But from the shape of her dress, it was more than predictable, no ?

