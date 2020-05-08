Elizabeth Olsen, super-heroine mode

Small last of the siblings Olsen, Elizabeth had everything to prove. In a quarter of a century, Mary-Kate and Ashley, her two twin sisters are placed on the status of the stars of the tv babygro to one of a duo of creative ultra respected. To hope to be one day at the height, the pretty younger sister has quickly learned that the high heels would not suffice. Growing up in the shadow of the binoculars is not an option, she is going to get noticed otherwise.

First subscribed to the movies indie, the young actress actually talk about it in 2014 when it is announced in the casting of the remake of “Godzilla”. Elizabeth Olsen appears on the red carpet and reveals himself to be a competitor formidable for its fashion sistas. This year, for the second time at the poster of a film of”the Avengers”, the young California-based 27-year-old reconnects with the tour promotional and its eternal parade of looks to choose from (all very sharp). The fashionistas are under the spell.

The natural charm of Elizabeth Olsen

Elizabeth Olsen twirls, bursts out in laughter, dancing in her dresses sewing… On the red carpet, you can’t see it. And that is probably what convinced Miu Miu to the register in 2014 to the list of its beauties-muses alongside Léa Seydoux, or even Elle Fanning. This charm and natural, it is what makes the difference. If it will enhance each garment, if his dressing room seems to us to be faultless, it is merely because it is solar. The looks are all turned on her (and her dresses), a boon for the creators. Her two sisters are often criticized for their austerity on the red carpet should may be think about the possibility to choose it as the face of their brand The Row. In the meantime, we look forward to discovering in his next film and is sure to be… on the red carpet !

“Captain America, Civil War,” currently at the cinema.

Pauline Arnal