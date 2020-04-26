Elizabeth Olsen tells us more

During the Comic Con in San Diego, Marvel has lifted the veil on the series that would integrate the catalog Disney+the future platform for streaming of Disney, which will be officially launched on the 12th of November next. Among the series that have caught the attention of fans of the MCU during this event include WandaVision.

As its title indicates, this new program will be focused on the characters of Wanda Maximoffaka Scarlett Witch, the character played by Elizabeth Olsenand his companion Vision, interpreted by Paul Bettany.

If Marvel does not want to reveal the details of this series, you can count on the players to find out a little more. Recently, it is Elizabeth Olsen who is entrusted about WandaVision at the microphone of Buzzfeed.

A series that we will learn more about Wanda

During this interview, Elizabeth Olsen said that fans of the MCU would no doubt adore the new series WandaVision which will explore in depth the character of Wanda Maximoff.

“They know surely Scarlet Witch as well as the extent of his power and of his strength thanks to the comics. This time, I think WandaVision will do a very good job of showing the fans how Wanda became the Scarlet Witch. “

An exciting adventure

According to the statements ofElizabeth Olsenthis series will show us a facet of Wanda that we have never seen. “Before, we never referred to it as being ‘Scarlett Witch’ on the screen. It was just Wanda. And this time, it is the opportunity to dive deep into this character. This will be both very exciting and very satisfying for the fans. “

There are a couple of months ago, Elizabeth Olsen was already talked about WandaVision during an interview with Entertainment Weekly. It was revealed that the series would be “a mix of sitcoms from the u.s., across decades and the Marvel movie with its characters. ”

What is certain is that the actress is delighted about the evolution of his character. “Since Age of Ultron, the things that I love about Scarlet Witch are the ones that will be explored now. And I’m really nervous and excited of all this in a fun way. “

The series WandaVision happen on Disney+ that, by 2021.







