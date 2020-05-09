Elizabeth Olsen, the conquest of Deauville

In the Olsen family, there is also Elizabeth. Little sister of the famous twins, Mary-Kate and Ashley, today known for their sense of business and their links to media coverage. Elizabeth it is surprising. His career is busy, but mostly eclectic. The horror film in 2012 (Silent House) for small productions, such as this film that allows him to make himself known, Martha Marcy May Marlene, out in 2011. Since then, Elizabeth went on to blockbusters such as Godzilla in 2014, or even his character of the Red Witch, she embodies in Captain America as well as in the saga The Avengers.

His talent was rewarded yesterday during the festival of Deauville. And who better than Vincent Lindon for him yesterday evening the Price of the New Hollywood in front of a delighted public. She delivered a speech well-honed, that she had prepared in advance according to its own confidences. She explained to 20 minutes “I’m a traqueuse, I tend to have a black veil before the eyes as soon as I have to speak in public.” No black hole this time and she even managed to shout his love for Diane Keaton.

Because the actress, a former muse of Woody Allen, is to the poster 5 Flight Uppresented just after the presentation of this award to Elizabeth Olsen. Unfortunately, neither she, nor her partner on the screen Morgan Freeman were present. There were, however, many celebrities on the red carpet. Benoît Jacquot, in his quality of president of the jury for the 41st edition of the festival of Deauville. Louise Bourgoin, Pascal Bonitzer, or Marie Gillain – all three members of the jury – but also Zoe Felix and Zoe Cassavetes attended the sixth evening.

Photo credits : Francois G. Durand