Elizabeth Olsen, the revelation american

That is what has given you the desire to become an actress ?

Elizabeth Olsen: Without a doubt, the vision of tons of movies of the 50’s and 60’s with my father when I was little: westerns, musicals… I wanted to be a part of this world. But, I immediately knew that I did not want to become a child actress. And so I’ve been taking courses in different schools such as the Tisch School of the Arts in New York and the School of the Moscow art Theatre because I am passionate about the Russian culture. I could also spend my life to make it so that the like to learn, to test things, I grow in contact with teachers…

Martha, Marcy, May, Marlene is your first big role on the big screen. What is it that drew you to the first reading of his screenplay ?

E. O.: Its construction is brilliant, which has me diving immediately into the intricacies of the mind paranoid of this young woman, in whom the difference between reality and illusion is more than tenuous. I immediately understood the incredible challenge that this could represent for me ! And in the middle of the 6 or 7 scenarios that I had had the luck to get to this point, this is the one that I wanted to do above all. I screamed in joy and couldn’t stop dancing when I heard the good news.

How have you addressed this challenge ?

E. O.: By discussing and working with Sean. He told me in detail of the young women who inspired him with this scenario and who have lived as my character in a cult. He also showed me two films of Robert Altman: Three women and Images that helped me build the character. They have helped me to understand the tone of the discourse and the aesthetic that Sean had in mind. And then, most importantly, the day I was committed to the last clap, it has never ceased to exchange. You know, I am a new comer in the film. My courses have given me tools, but I don’t have a method to become a character. So I relied on the vision of a filmmaker and I started.

Is it that your name could you play tricks on, so far ? Is what you have felt, for example, that we could not provide you with some of the projects because of the celebrity and the image of your two big sisters twin ?

E. O.: I’ll be me typing fingers in admitting this, but yes, I have felt it in the middle of the theatre. It is a closed world, and because of my name, I quickly understood that they were taking me seriously. I had to fight just to get access to some of the auditions even for small roles, send videos of the tests since they did not want to meet me. It was never the case in film. Not for good reasons, I’m well aware of. Because my name can be useful for financing a film or promote it. But such behavior is not very complicated to discern, and I refuse to be obviously consistently this kind of project.

Is what you see a lot of French films ?

E. O.: It’s not enough. I have a very good French friend who gave me a list of movies that I absolutely have to see. And the next will be The umbrellas of Cherbourg I need to buy me the DVD back in New York. But the French film that had me the most marked younger, it was Children games with Marion Cotillard. I was then in high school, I was 17 years old and this love story had me excited.

What are the actresses who fascinate you the most ?





E. O.: Diane Keaton and Annette Bening. I admire them. Even if their journey was not always easy. But it is something which, in spite of my age I was really aware of it. And this I owe to one of my first professors that I immediately had to explain that if I immersed myself in this profession as an actress, my life was going to look like a roller coaster, with a succession of ups and downs, financially as emotionally. I still have it in mind and I will never forget it. Has I to do with… And it is even are also managed for this that I want to play in any type of film. I would have loved to be in Star wars. I enjoy it when I see it Iron Man or Sherlock Holmes. In short, I want to know of the universe, the most different possible and I look forward to more…