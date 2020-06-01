Elizabeth Olsen : the Sparkling way to spend the evening with Benjamin Millepied

Fashion, dance, the beautiful Elizabeth Olsen is decidedly on all fronts. Beauty, fresh, natural and colourful for the launch of the highly anticipated collaboration between the Swedish giant H&M and the French house Kenzo, which took place on Wednesday 19 October in New York, the young actress of 27 years was a new release this Thursday, October 20.

Transformed into the divine doll sparkling, the little sister of Ashley and Mary-Kate has attracted all the looks on the red carpet of the American Ballet theatre, the prestigious room located in the Broadway. Invited to celebrate the launch of the programming of this fall, Elizabeth Olsen was taken by him in his long black robe brilliant. The light makeup, her beautiful and long golden hair dropped, the star view in The Avengers 2 or Captain America: Civil War, didn’t need fireworks to shine.

During the evening, Elizabeth Olsen as he crossed the road to Benjamin Millepied. Return to New York after bidding farewell to the Paris Opera, he has directed only a few months, the star dancer French 39-year-old was not with his wife. While Benjamin Millepied was at the American Ballet Theater, Natalie Portman, for her part, was responsible for the promotion of his film on the former first lady Jackie Kennedy, Jackie. Pregnant with her second child, the actress was radiant.

Just as bright, Julianna Margulies. Passionate about classical dance, the star ofEmergency and The Good Wife was accompanied by his very charming half, her husband Keith Lieberthal, whom she married in 2007. Divine in a strapless black-and-white, decorated with a glossy belt, the american actress of 50 years had a silhouette sublime, worthy of a ballerina.