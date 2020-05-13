Elizabeth Olsen : When the little sister of the twins becomes a big star

In the Olsen family, we had already a lot of cards in hand. Alone, the twins Mary-Kate and Ashleyse are already shown in the series, the tv movies, the production, the editing and pace now parades modeaprès twenty years to look.

But it only took a few months for Elizabeth Olsen participated in the conquest of Hollywood and away from the aura of her sisters. Obviously, it is the youngest of the family who makes the better his own game.

All small already, Elizabeth Olsen came to see older siblings on the sets of which they were the stars. In the pages of the The San Francisco Chronicleshe recalls : “When my brother (Trent Olsen, screenwriter) and I got out of school, it was our occupation. We had been sitting on the trays, then from time to time, we were offered to play. For me, it was never going to work, it was stupid and fun.“

After a few theatre classes and audition failed to Spy KidsElizabeth Olsen joined to 16 years for a prestigious theatre company that changes the game. Scouted by an agent on the boards, the young actress receives the scenario Martha Marcy May Marlenedrama independent about a young girl who escapes from a cult and have to struggle not to sink. Despite her little experience, she is seduced by the writing of Sean Durkin, already director of the short Mary Last Seen on the same subject. On the screen, Elizabeth Olsen gives a reply to John Hawkes (Contagion) and Sarah Paulson (The Spirit) :”Even when they were not filmed, they were playing entirely. They did it for me, to facilitate my reactions and my game.“

In addition to being his first film, Martha Marcy May Marlene (in theatres February 2012) is a turning point. At the 2011 edition of the festival Sundance, Elizabeth Olsen made her big splash on movie screens. Also acclaimed for the horror film The Silent House, a remake of a horror movie uruguayan turned in a single plane, it has just celebrated its 22 years and sees his future unfold in front of her.

Because things are linked together at a speed bewildering. This will initially be a comedy Peace, love and misunderstanding with where she visits a Jane Fonda hippie with Catherine Keener and Rosanna Arquette, followed by Red lightsa thriller paranormal Rodrigo Cortes (Buried) with Sigourney Weaver and Robert de Niro, and the comedy connected Liberal Arts performed by Josh Radnor (hero of the series How I met your mother) with Zac Efron.

None of the films not yet released in the United States and yet, Elizabeth Olsen is already announced in Very good girlsa sombre film about a friendship violent with Dakota Fanning and Dustin Hoffman, and in Theresa Raquina fantastic film with Glenn Close. But the red carpet does not make him lose the head: “I was raised in the idea that being a student was my first job. Since then, I’ve realized how much I was lucky to have had the right to a good education, and it became a priority to get my diploma.“A few years ago, she was reluctant even to start the film by seeing the media persist on eating disorders Mary-Kate.

But now, all the spotlights are shone on it. In Marie-Claireshe made a first assessment of his career : “I was the more rounded of the family. I have always been self conscience of not being taken seriously. I’ve never wanted someone to think that I had used my name for pierce.“But it is impossible to escape the phenomenon of twin sisters, especially when one lives in a university campus : “People came knocking on the door and asked if there was a party here, just because I was there. It was so weird. This is the only time in my life where I felt different because my sisters are famous.“

If Elizabeth Olsen wins the academy award nomination for Martha Marcy May Marlene everyone is talking about, what are Mary-Kate and Ashley who will have to make do with a sister famous.

Geoffrey Crété