Elizabeth Olsen will be Juliet in the theatre

Elizabeth Olsen will soon be seen as the most famous of the romantic: the young actress will be one of the stars of the room Romeo and Juliet, by William Shakespeare, in New York.

The company Classic Stage has confirmed on Thursday that the younger sister of twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen would be on the boards for the start of their 2013-2014 season.

It is unclear, for the moment, who will play Romeo.

The actress got positive reviews for his roles in the films Martha Marcy May Marlene and Silent House. It has also been seen in productions Liberal Arts and Red Lights.

Elizabeth Olsen is currently the feature film Old Boyunder the aegis of Spike Lee in the company of actors Samuel L. Jackson and Josh Brolin.