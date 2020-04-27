Elizabeth Olsen (‘Wind River’) : ‘I understood that I can adapt to many situations’

IT. How have you prepared for this role ?

Elizabeth Olsen. I knew that the filming would take place in the winter under the snow. I had a coach martial arts, who taught me the techniques of self-defense. And for six months, I was initiated to the handling of firearms.

IT. You can find Jeremy Renner, your partner’s ” Avengers : age Ultron “. In The ” Wind River “you’re riding behind him full speed on a snowmobile. You did fully trust ?

Elizabeth Olsen. I hate the speed. The adrenaline discharges, very little for me ! As soon as he accelerated, I was squeezing very strong. I love it. Jeremy Renner is an actor generous. As soon as I had the slightest doubt about a scene, I had to see it. He knew how to find the words to reassure me.

IT. Shooting you he learned something about you ?

Elizabeth Olsen. I understood that I can adapt to many situations. Even the most uncomfortable. The shooting conditions were difficult. It was very cold. I succeeded and I’m proud of it.

IT. Were you aware of the disappearance recurring of young indian women ?

Elizabeth Olsen. I didn’t know. In the United States, there are reservations everywhere. But no one ever talks about it. We don’t know what is going on there. Unfortunately, sometimes that of the whites go out and commit the worst abuses. The film denounces these practices.

IT. Your sisters have they seen the film ?

Elizabeth Olsen. No, not yet. They die of envy !

“Wind River’s” Taylor Sheridan figure in the official selection of un Certain Regard. Screening on Saturday, may 20 at 22h, Salle Debussy.

Exit in France on the 30th of August.