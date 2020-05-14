Elle Fanning dressed up as Brad Pitt and nailed





The actress has channeled the former his co-star, “Maleficent” Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, and the resemblance of Fanning with Pitt was a little on the spot.

Fanning has appeared recently in “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, where she explained that she and her fellow members of the series Hulu, “The Great” participated in the viral challenge.

She lifted her phone to show a photo side-by-side Pitt and she disguised in Pitt, sunglasses, sports a hat and a beard.

“This is Brad Pitt in his phase-of-pearl to beard, when he wore pearls to beard,” said the player of 22 years. “And basically, we would do it on the board. It was called the Doppelganger Challenge, and, as, the set of” The Crown “was doing it also.”