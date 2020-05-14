Elle Fanning dressed up as Brad Pitt and nailed

The actress has channeled the former his co-star, “Maleficent” Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, and the resemblance of Fanning with Pitt was a little on the spot.
Fanning has appeared recently in “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, where she explained that she and her fellow members of the series Hulu, “The Great” participated in the viral challenge.
She lifted her phone to show a photo side-by-side Pitt and she disguised in Pitt, sunglasses, sports a hat and a beard.
“This is Brad Pitt in his phase-of-pearl to beard, when he wore pearls to beard,” said the player of 22 years. “And basically, we would do it on the board. It was called the Doppelganger Challenge, and, as, the set of” The Crown “was doing it also.”
Fanning explained that the make up of “The Great” also worked on “The Crown”, so there was a bit of a friendly competition between the two historical shows.
“We totally won”, she said. “We went to the bottom, actors. Like, we had this group chat, we dress up as celebrities, people of, you know, different characters in the film.”
Fanning is also disguised in the character of Bill the Butcher (played by Daniel Day-Lewis) from the movie “Gangs of New York”.