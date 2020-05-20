Elle Fanning shines in the comedy history The Great, that has everything a great

Huzzah ! The marrainage gracious of movies Marie-Antoinette and The Favourite flat above The Great, last production big-budget platform Hulu that follows in the six months prior to the ascent to the throne of the young Catherine II of Russia. Because before you can become a great empress that we know it was first a foreign, married at age 19, without that it does not have its word to say on the issue, to the emperor Peter. Life palace will of course not be any rest for the young Catherine, interpreted to perfection by Elle Fanning. In the Face of it, this is Nicholas Hoult who plays the monarchs of uncontrollable and proud of it.

Created by Tony McNamara and inspired by his play of the same name, The Great color ad from the beginning : “an occasionally true story” prevents a carton at the beginning of the episode. A story “occasionally true”here is an oxymoron that pique the curiosity ! And liberties with the Story, it picks up. Not enough to break the spell of the trajectory of this woman who actually existed, but enough to allow you to include a cast more diverse than if the series had to adhere strictly to the demography of the time in Russia. A license creative who resolutely inscribed in modernity because, more than a quest for truth, it is history with a small “h” that is of prime importance here.

The intrigues of the court, the humor, the absurd, and the power that goes to the head and, by way of Ariadne's thread, the brutal experience of a young aristocrat catapultée in the bed of one of the emperors most powerful in the world. And one of the most cracked also. Peter is a brat doubled a psychopath, a sovereign eaten by his own ego which leads the war to Sweden by pure hubris. Catherine, it, we is first depicted as an optimistic naivety confusing, ready to all the humiliations to be accepting of her new husband.

We may regret the use, the more often free, scenes of sex or violence — especially when the two are mixed — by way of commas in the story, especially when it applies special care to rise above many of the productions “in costumes” past and present. It was thought however to have passed the adage that sex and blood sell. These sequences are all the more unnecessary as the series does this very well, the rest of the time, to demonstrate the folly of Peter and those who gravitate around him, and the cruelty of this caste.

But without diverting the eyes of the ors of the palace, The Great tells the story of the revolt of the people and that of Catherine, the future grand empress of Russia, who rumbled between the walls but also outside of it. Because it is always good to laugh at the powerful, the series denounces the hypocrisy of the aristocracy and its inability to see beyond his blinders. The loneliness of our heroine, who, desperate of not being able to please his emperor, — the idea of marriage than she had imagined, like many girls, is obviously very far from the reality of it — chooses to make the best out of it and regain control of a situation that has thus far escaped him.

The series is here in call of the foot to the film reference in the field : Marie-Antoinette of Sofia Coppola. Finally, that was all before the arrival on the big screen The Favourite of Yorgos Lanthimos, whose Tony McNamara co-wrote the script. Here, too, there was a nobleman in disgrace, played by Emma Stone, brought to the court of a monarch, queen Anne of England, interpreted by the great Olivia Colman. The young woman soon realizes that the palace is a nest of vipers and that its survival depends on the affection that he will be the monarch. And in this game, all shots are allowed.

Like her, Catherine knows that her position is fragile. The heads fall easily to the palace. Literally. But her interest in the arts and culture, his empathy for the problems of the people and the maintenance of its status to the court will join when we have an opportunity to dethrone Peter shows up. The innocence and naivety of the early days gave place to a operation of seductiveness policy. Our heroine is violence, and use of his intelligence, which she only thought it was not allowed until then — to place his pawns.

The idea of The Great is not radical, as it finds echoes in some figures of this cinematographic genre in the last decade, but it is sufficiently ambitious and unprecedented on the small screen to capture our attention. The extreme care given to the costumes, to the sets and the staging, in general, confers it a true aura of luxury and decadence, with the aura of a modern refreshing. Coincidence of the industry american tv, as sometimes happens, it is the successor to another series focused on the empress of Russia, Catherine The Greatwith Helen Mirren, released in October 2019 on HBO. But this last, who is interested in the reign of Catherine after his seizure of power and whose dissemination has not made waves in times of Peak TV, makes no shadow The Great.

Each of these two series adopt a different look on the Story and its heroine. Not only they can exist in the same landscape serial a few months apart, but the proposal of Hulu is more attractive by its point of view and his sense of humor squeaky. Once is not custom, it is hoped that The Greatinitially planned as a mini-series of ten episodes, will be entitled to a season 2 as the end leaves us in suspense (this was also the case for The Favourite), with the desire greedy to see more.

The ten episodes of The Great are available in France on Starzplay.