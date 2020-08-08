Ellen DeGeneres broken heart: Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt not concerning her rescue?

Ellen DeGeneres has a great deal of pals in the market, yet just a couple of celebs have actually involved her protection.

Recently, Ashton Kutcher, Katy Perry, Diane Keaton, and also Jay Leno all revealed their assistance for Ellen DeGeneres.

Ellen DeGeneres postures with Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt, and also various other celebrities

6 years earlier, the comic positioned for a team image with Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, and also extra at an honor program.

In Contact Weekly lately mentioned that the celebs in the viral image with DeGeneres have not pertain to her rescue amidst a multitude of objections.

Did Hollywood desert Ellen DeGeneres?

The paper additionally released a puzzling heading stating that Hollywood deserted Portia de Rossi’s other half. And also DeGeneres is, presumably, smashed due to the fact that no person is defending her.

Nonetheless, this strong declaration isn’t always exact. Although they are simply a handful, some celebs currently protected DeGeneres.

‘ Ellen Program’ workers step forward with surprising accusations

Last month, 10 previous workers on Ellen Program informed BuzzFeed Information that there’s a poisonous workplace on the collection of the program. Several of them additionally declared that there was bigotry and also unwanted sexual advances in the office.

Days later on, previous workers Hedda Muskat and also Tony Okunbowa additionally claimed that they were witnesses to the hazardous workplace on Ellen Program

Ellen DeGeneres promptly asked forgiveness to her previous personnel amidst the accusations. And also she additionally claimed that she would certainly remain on top of the problem to make certain that it will not occur once more.

Regrettably, the comic’s apology really did not agree with a great deal of individuals.

Ellen requires her A-list chums’ assistance

An unrevealed resource informed the paper that DeGeneres requires Hollywood’s assistance currently to assist remove her name, yet she’s not obtaining any kind of.

” Ellen isn’t obtaining the assistance from Hollywood. The silence is deafening,” the resource claimed.

In 2014, Dax Shepard and also Blake Shelton protected DeGeneres after she attracted flak for socializing with George W. Shrub. Nonetheless, Shepard and also Shelton have actually not claimed anything concerning DeGeneres amidst the current accusations.

” This is various. A great deal of celebs are waiting to see exactly how this all plays out,” the resource claimed.

Detector Bros. is, supposedly, checking out the issue. And also they will certainly be talking with previous and also existing workers of Ellen Program

In spite of all the conflicts, DeGeneres will, supposedly, go back to organize the program.

” And also exactly how is she expected to encounter her popular visitors, specifically the ones that really did not safeguard her, on her program from currently on? This is a problem for Ellen DeGeneres,” the resource claimed.

Photos utilized thanks to Elen Nivrae/ CC BY (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0) and also Smalljim/ CC BY (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)