Ellen DeGeneres cold and nasty ? The testimonies flock !

Like many celebrities before her, the popular host of american Ellen DeGeneres (62 years old) is now the target of testimonies describing it in a little flattering. The star of the small screen, decorated with the hands of Barack Obama with the presidential medal of Freedom, would be much less fun when the cameras were not running…

It is the host party-hearty offering gifts and vouchers in his show in the afternoon on the air with NBC, she is a leading figure in the defence of LGBT rights married to the actress Portia de Rossi and she is also the girlfriend of the biggest stars in Hollywood like Jennifer Aniston. Features that make of it a personality very appreciated… but not all. Ellen DeGeneres is referred to since last march by a host of evidence against it. His behavior is regularly pointed out. “All the stories reported are true ! Is it always nice ? No. It annoys me that people think that it is all sweetness and light and positive that she will make it like that“, has released a former member of his team Ellen DeGeneres Show the New York Post.

Testimonials and anecdotes about his attitude began at the beginning of the containment when it said that it looked like the prison, comfortably installed in his villa of $ 27 million to Los Angeles. Since then, everyone has a word to say about his behavior. It was in particular accused of having replaced some members of his team, unionized employees, by contracts free lance, and then appeared on the Twitter formula “one of the most evil people in life“under which each one went his little anecdote. It has told, that it prohibited to the employees of nail salons in the look in the eyes, and the actress Chris Farah, an employee of restaurant a few years ago, claimed to have been fired from his job after a letter from the star to his or her manager, because she would have been then “nails in bad condition“… In total : 2250 evidence against it on the social network !

An open secret ?

More concretely, a former bodyguard of Ellen DeGeneres, who was hired to ensure his protection and that of his relatives when she presented the Oscars in 2014 is entrusted to Fox News. “Ellen I was barely thrown a glance, neither said hello and I was never thanked for having protected his mother and his wife. The atmosphere was very cold, it was a little sneaky and demeaning in his manner of treating people that are not in his circle“, he reported.

Finally, the journalist and author of the podcast Kevin T. Porter has also agreed in this sense with the Post. He described the behavior detestable star “open secret in Hollywood“and has claimed to have collected the testimonies of former staff of Ellen DeGeneres. “There has always been a small group who whispered the stories as his behaviour was well known to the middle“, he added.

The executive producer of the show, Mary Connelly, is stepped up to the plate to defend it, denying having ever seen in the star behavior of the diva. “Is it necessary to sometimes make unpopular decisions ? Yes. Ellen is not afraid to tell you when she doesn’t like something. We have conversations muscled. But the person I know comes to the office every day to put in a box a program that is entertaining in friendly environment and to help people“, she shouted.