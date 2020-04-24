Ellen DeGeneres is to blame for the fans who ship Chris Evans and Elizabeth Olsen?

Although Elizabeth Olsen is currently engaged to musician Robbie Arnett of Milo Greene, the announcement did not prevent the fans to ship Olsen out with her co-star of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Chris Evans. In the MCU, Olsen plays Scarlet Witch / Wanda Maximoff, who first appears in the Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Evans plays the one and only Captain America morally honest and virtuous.

Actors Chris Evans (L) and Elizabeth Olsen attend “Avengers: Age Of Ultron” from Marvel | Alberto E. Rodriguez / . for Disney

Shortly after their appearance on-screen together, fans have noticed the chemistry both on and off the screen, because they seemed to get along well in the newspaper press. However, the two have maintained that they were just friends, despite rumors coherent suggesting that they had brought their relationship to the “next level”. However, that is what started all of the shipments and how to Ellen DeGeneres, she played a role in the breakup of the romance?

Let’s just say that, when Evans and Olsen were still single (as DeGeneres is a lady chic), the host of talk show has tried to play matchmaker, as she was known in the past, contributing to the expansion of its “who would you rather “segment on Ellen. So, let’s dive into the story.

Ellen DeGeneres contributes to the rumors of a romance between Chris Evans and Elizabeth Olsen

In 2016, Ellen DeGeneres has invited Chris Evans and Elizabeth Olsen on his show, and she asked the duo: “Hey, you’re supposed to go out together; are you?” The two men noted that they had heard the rumors, and Elizabeth Olsen continued jokingly saying that they would be visited secretly during “the past three years.”

After all the jokes have ended, DeGeneres noted that the two “seemed to be compatible”, and that they should not simply “do shit”, suggesting that the tabloids had maybe seen something they were not. In other words, DeGeneres seemed to think that the two should really give something to talk about in the magazines of gossip.

After their appearance on DeGeneres, the tabloids went crazy of all the rumours, as fans have begun to wonder if the two would actually conclude the agreement, and transform their friendship into a passionate romance. However, their appearance on Ellen was not the only thing that has pushed fans to ask.

Chris Evans has said he was surprised in the process of checking the neckline of Elizabeth Olsen?

In addition to their appearance on Ellen, a photo began to circulate in 2016, and let’s just say that Evans seems to look for the dress of Olsen on the picture of the cast of Avengers: Age of Ultron. That this moment had probably been taken out of context or exaggerated beyond all belief, this is Hollywood we’re talking about here. This example has only added fuel to the fire when it comes to these two, and the rumors about a romance continued.

Now that Olsen is happy, rumors have simmered, but they have not disappeared completely, because some fans are still hoping to see these two Avengers together. However, I would like to wish Elizabeth Olsen a happy engagement and a successful marriage with Arnett.