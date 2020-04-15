Ellen DeGeneres jokes on the social distance, it is like “being in jail”

One of the Ellen Degeneres“The latest jokes on social distancing has not gone down very well among some viewers.
Three weeks after the suspension of production The show Ellen DeGeneres In the middle of the pandemic coronavirus, actress, 62-year-old has resumed Monday its series of lectures in the living room of one of them and his wife Portia De Rossiseveral million dollars in California.
“One thing I’ve learned by being in quarantine, is that people – it’s like being in prison, it is what it is”, she said. “It is mainly because I wear the same clothes for 10 days and that everyone here is gay. The jokes that I have. I feel bad for the kids at home, all students, all parents. I feel bad for a lot of people. But I think a lot of people out there in need of words of encouragement, and this is what I want to do. I want to spread light where there is shadow. “
Although the online responses to his comments seem to be positive, the shade and sarcasm are what it has received from certain viewers.
“It’s like being in prison” … at what point do you need to be full of yourself to think that you sit on your ass in your mansion looks like some sort of prison? “Asked a person on YouTube.” I think someone needs a reality check bloody. “
“She is in prison fabulous,” wrote another YouTube user. “When she wakes up with a latte, freshly prepared, sits in its beautiful veranda and cries of not being able to leave.”
“What a beautiful prison of 27 million dollars you have,” wrote a third person.
“I live in 740 square feet and it is not like a prison to me,” wrote another YouTube user. “It is because I always have something creative to do. She, like many others, is useless.”
Ellen has not responded to the negative remarks that people have made on Twitter.
“Except that your” prison “is a warm house, with access to soap, hot food, and you’re not likely to contract a deadly virus because you’re stuck in a concrete cell 6×8 with people who could potentially infect you with # Covid19 , “a user tweeted @RespirerNouveaux Winds. “What a sad thing disconnected and allowed to say, Ellen.”
“Ellen would not be the half of that experienced by the people who are in prison and live in torturous conditions”, has tweeted a user @HoodSocialisme. “Ellen is one of the worst and its level of liberalism is dangerous.”
During the short break from her show, Ellen has entertained his fans with home videos of her showing her annoyance to the house – she was playing with the idea to complete a large puzzle, for example – and, to the delight of many, phone calls with celebrities such as Jennifer Aniston, Chrissy Teigen and husband John legend and Jessica Biel and husband Justin Timberlake.
Ellen has also offered words of comfort, and has used his power and platform to encourage people to continue to practice social distancing to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“I hope you like what we are doing with these broadcasts,” she said Wednesday during his show. “I hope it can distract you from what is going on. I want to say that we know that it is a very serious situation that we all face. So, if someone is sick at home, I send you love. I I think of you. And we all do our part. We stay at the home, ensuring that no one falls sick. “
