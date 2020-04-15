Ellen DeGeneres jokes on the social distance, it is like “being in jail”

One of the Ellen Degeneres“The latest jokes on social distancing has not gone down very well among some viewers.

Three weeks after the suspension of production The show Ellen DeGeneres In the middle of the pandemic coronavirus, actress, 62-year-old has resumed Monday its series of lectures in the living room of one of them and his wife Portia De Rossiseveral million dollars in California.

“One thing I’ve learned by being in quarantine, is that people – it’s like being in prison, it is what it is”, she said. “It is mainly because I wear the same clothes for 10 days and that everyone here is gay. The jokes that I have. I feel bad for the kids at home, all students, all parents. I feel bad for a lot of people. But I think a lot of people out there in need of words of encouragement, and this is what I want to do. I want to spread light where there is shadow. “

Although the online responses to his comments seem to be positive, the shade and sarcasm are what it has received from certain viewers.

“It’s like being in prison” … at what point do you need to be full of yourself to think that you sit on your ass in your mansion looks like some sort of prison? “Asked a person on YouTube.” I think someone needs a reality check bloody. “