Ellen DeGeneres secretly in love with Jennifer Aniston ?

Jennifer Aniston really has the odds ! The actress seems to be the crush “secret” of a well-known moderator and not the least : Ellen DeGeneres.

Any door to believe that Ellen DeGeneres has a crush on Jennifer Aniston ! This not likely to please his woman, Portia de Rossi… MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Jennifer Aniston is rather far from being an unknown in Hollywood. The one who played the role of Rachel in Friends seduced as much as ever.

Moreover, the facilitator the famous Ellen Show has all the air out of the porter in his heart. And this, to the chagrin of his wife, Portia de Rossi.

In fact, it looks like he is intoxicated in the air between the two women. The reason for this ? The bégin “secret “ the host for Jennifer Aniston.

Of course, there is little chance that it will not pass the act. But according to a source close to the tabloid Now To Love, the wife of Ellen DeGeneres would be after the star of Morning Show.

“She has always felt in danger in her marriage — the anxiety to win “, indicates the same source. At the point where the possible crush on Ellen to Jennifer Aniston would be enough to make her jealous…

Ellen DeGeneres: his woman would be afraid that Jennifer Aniston turns him around…

“She is Jealous that Ellen spends as much time with Jen and accuses him turn around “. That the gossip in Hollywood, say so !

As much as it seems that Portia has always been aware that“Ellen DeGeneres has always had a thing for Jen “. She, therefore, every reason to be jealous of Jennifer Aniston ?

Last year at a dinner, Portia de Rossi would already put the ex of Brad Pitt in custody. At least that is what it says New Idea.

“It ended in dramatic fashion this evening, and Portia had the air extremely angry “telling the story of the source queried. That said, another tabloid, Gossip Cop, denied any feud between Jen and Portia.

Then, gossip or real suspicions ? Ellen feels or not a little thing for Jennifer Aniston, it is very unlikely that there is deception in the air. To follow…

Tags : actu ellen degeneres – present ellen degeneres – news jennifer aniston – Ellen Degeneres – Ellen DeGeneres news – ellen degeneres news – Jennifer Aniston – Jennifer Aniston news – Jennifer aniston News