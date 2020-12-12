Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for Covid-19

The presenter joins the group of celebrities who have caught the dangerous virus.

Ellen DeGeneres communicates through Instagram that she tested positive for Covid-19, integrating the list of celebrities who have been infected with this deadly virus.

The famous presenter wrote: “I want everyone to know that I tested positive for covid-19. Fortunately, I feel good at the moment. Everyone who has been in contact with me has been notified, and I will follow the directions in the guide published by the CDC. I’ll see you guys after the holidays. Please stay safe and secure. With love: Ellen ”.

Tom Hanks, Madonna, Idris Elba are among the celebrities who have been victims of this pandemic, which is why they have alerted everyone to the importance of taking care of themselves and taking extreme security measures to avoid infections.