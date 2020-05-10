Ellen Page tackle Chris Pratt, a follower of a church openly anti-LGBTQ

Chris Pratt has managed an incredible feat by losing a lot of weight some time ago. And to achieve its objectives on the scale, the player has a little secret : religion. In fact, as he explained on the set of The Late Show With Stephen Colberton 7 February, the actor didn’t find his plan on the internet or in the pages of a magazine, but in a book far more ancient : the Bible.

This program, “based on the experiences of fasting in the Old Testament“, has allowed him to find his silhouette of a young man. He explained the principles in the program : “A lot of people do. I made it through my church. It is based on Daniel, the book of Dnaiel, in the Old Testament. It was a guy who ate only fruit, vegetables and grains and who had never bread or products made from animals. This is my pastor, who blew me the inspiration, it is a little like Lent, it is necessary to abandon something. Then, for 21 days, I have not eaten meat, sugar, alcohol, and it was amazing. It was very cool“.

But one detail is, however, not go unnoticed to one of his knowledge. On Twitter, Ellen Page hastened to remind that this church, the evangelical church Hillsong is well-known to Hollywood stars. The place of worship, frequented also by Justin Bieber, is well-known for his openly homophobic : “Oh, OK, um. But this church is known to be anti-LGBTQ, so maybe it would be good to mention it, right ?“she launched. Chris Pratt has so far not responded.