Ellie Goulding’s stunning, Lizzo, chewable… (PHOTOS)

There was the beautiful world at the O2 Arena this Tuesday night at the edge of the river Thames in London ! They were all gathered together on the occasion of the edition 2020 of the BRIT Awards who rewarded british artists, but also international, in eight categories. Here is a small overview of this anniversary evening, which was held a few days after our Victories of the music…

Billie Eilish to new sacred

But who has therefore received an award during the 40th edition of the The BRIT Awards ? Unlike previous years, let the fans vote for their favorite singers, this is the time of musical artists who have themselves chosen what colleagues were going to be rewarded. Lewis Capaldi is doing with two awards : one for best new artist and song of the year for Someone you loved. Foals won the award for best group, Mabel one of the best female artist and Stormzy best male artist. The best album of the year ? The rapper Dave, entitled Psychodrama. But two international artists have also been rewarded : the American Tyler, the Creator and Billie Eilish were sacred best solo performers in their category. A new accolade for the young Californian, who had received five awards at the last ceremony of the Grammy Awards on January 27 in Los Angeles.

On the side of the red carpet

Before the ceremony, the celebrities invited were of course arrested at the photocall. There has been three stars elder : Sir Rod Stewart, Sir Tom Jones and Ronnie Wood. Pretty dresses were output for Ellie Goulding, Hailee Steinfeld, but also Charli XCX – who, unfortunately, had not been rewarded during the evening. FKA Twigs, she was taken to a toreador while Lizzoafter having posed nude on Instagram a few weeks ago, put herself in the skin of a… tablet of milk chocolate. A chewed !

A red carpet to end up in our slide show special BRIT Awards 2020 here.