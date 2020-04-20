Elliott of Def Leppard made a bold statement about Lady Gaga and Mariah Carey – Area Metalhead

The lead singer of Def Leppard, Joe Elliott, has spoken during a conversation with SiriusXM during the last episode of the podcast. He spoke of their influences on different genres of music.

According to Elliott, Def Leppard has a major influence on pop music. Here is the statement:

“Not so much in the rock, I don’t think. I think that we have left a greater mark in the pop. Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey, there seems to be many of them. We did a radio show once with Pink, and she stood on the side singing every song. “

The investigator asked:

“It is weird for you as a rock band? “

Elliott replied:

“No, this is great. This is what you want – you want to influence as many different genres as possible.

We have grown to the pop-rock, we really weren’t able to buy albums all the time, and we didn’t have FM radio 24 hours, so we had the pop rock songs were three minutes long, this is what we grew up with.

Therefore, remember as a pop artist is what we were, this is what we grew up listening to. ”

In the rest of the conversation, Joe shared his favorite video of Def Leppard and said:

“I think that the video “Photograph” is a video brilliant because of the way in which [director] Dave Mallet has exaggerated the colors. MTV had, like, five videos at the time and they were all in warehouses and stuff, pretty horrific, and we made this very good video. “

Listen to the full interview below. Click here for the source of the statement.