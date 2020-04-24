Elodie Gossuin to the natural and evil lookée : photo revenge of her husband

Élodie Gossuin is confined to her home, in Picardy, with her husband Bertrand Lacherie and their children, the twins Jules and Rose (12 years old) and Josephine and Leonard (6 years). With everybody home, the former Miss doesn’t really have the time to rest. Between his role of master of the improvised, and his activities as a radio host in the morning on RFM, the pretty blonde must also look after his house.

Also, Wednesday, April 22, 2020, the day was devoted to a large household of spring. Of course, Élodie Gossuin has not pulled out the sequin dress and heels to bring his vacuum, quite the contrary. On Instagram, she posted a photo of his new look special containment, namely a sweater and jogging. A photo taken mischievously by her husband. “Sexy Glamorous & Pyjama Day. Miss a day, Miss still. Revenge by @bertrandlacherie. There’s nothing like his good old jogging, his tap-dancing socks and greasy hair“she wrote in the caption of its publication.

Surfers charmed by its natural

The users are delighted in front of the their natural beauty queen favorite. “Even to your disadvantage you’re beautiful. It’s annoying“, “Any outfit will always make you a beautiful ruby“, “Incredible. Even as you stay beautiful“, “I love your look Kim to do the housework“can it be read.

Everything seemed to happen for the better for Élodie Gossuin and his family. Especially given that it acknowledges a privileged situation. “In this context, we can understand better what is essential. We take the time to do things we did not do, things where we said, usually the children ‘I have not the time‘. The pace is necessarily different“confided to the Paris.

