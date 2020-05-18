Elon Musk and Ivanka Trump are severely crop by Lilly Wachowski

Ivanka Trump. The director has not supported that the pattern of Telsa and the daughter of the president of the United States to exchange messages on Twitter referring to his cult film, Matrix, performed with his sister Lana.” data-reactid=”20″>Lilly Wachowski does not in his heart, Elon Musk and Ivanka Trump. The director has not supported that the pattern of Telsa and the daughter of the president of the United States to exchange messages on Twitter referring to his cult film, Matrix, performed with his sister Lana.

Elon Musk has tweeted this weekend : “Take the red pill “.

Take the red pill 🌹 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 17, 2020

In the feature-length film released in 1999, Morpheus (Lawrence Fishburne) proposed that Neo (Keanu Reeves) to choose between the red pill to know the truth, and the blue pill, to return to her life of before.

What Ivanka Trump responded : “I’ve taken it ! “

