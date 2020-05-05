Elon Musk and the singer Grimes parents : check out the unlikely first name of their son

It is on Twitter that the happy daddy announced the baby’s birth on 4 may, a little boy that he has revealed the unlikely first name that only the mathematicians among us will know how to pronounce…

Their love story is official since their first public appearance together at the Gala of the Metropolitan Museum in 2018, Grimes had appeared, bearing conspicuously around the neck a necklace in the shape of the logo, Tesla, the company headed by her eccentric companion. It is in the beginning of the year that the canadian singer of 32 years, and the business man of 48 years were announced on Instagram the happy event to come. A first for the artist, but not to the ex of Amber Heard. With his first wife, the canadian writer Justine Musk, he has had 6 boys Xavier, Griffin, Kai, Saxon, Damian and Nevada Alexander. This last -the first of the couple – is alas died of the sudden infant death syndrome in 2002, he was only 10 weeks.

A first name… very unusual for their child

So it was on Twitter that the happy daddy announced on Monday, may 4, the birth of his seventh child. When asked by fans excited about the arrival of the baby, he had said he would no longer be that “a few hours” of the outcome. The founder of SpaceX had not been wrong, he came back on the famous social network and proudly announced that “mom and baby were doing well“. He took the opportunity to reveal sex – it is yet a boy to the billionaire of south african origin – and he also revealed his first name. A name that, if it turns out not to be a joke give much hard time to those who wish to pronounce it : you the book, as indicated by Musk on Twitter : X Æ A-12 ! A name for which some fans of the man of business are excited about it while others had their doubts, and were concerned to know if the singer had been consulted with tweets from a extreme funny. It will probably soon be fixed !