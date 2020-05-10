Elon Musk dad : who is his partner, the singer Grimes ?

Grimes has just given birth to her first child, fruit of her love with Elon Musk. Who is the girlfriend of billionaire south african ?
Elon Musk has extended to his family. Years earlier, the head of the company has based its family with the author Justine Wilson. Together they had five boys, twins and triplets : Damian, Griffin, Xavier, Saxon, and Kai. May 5, 2020, the billionaire is once again became a father.
His companion, canadian artist Grimesgave birth to a little boy. A few hours after the happy event, the couple has announced that it’s name was X Æ A-12 The Musk. After several deductions, and an explanation quite detailed of the mother of 32 years, the little boy is prénommerait Sasha Archangel Musk.
Grimes and Elon Musk are in a relationship for two years. According to the information of Page six the lovebirds met through an online site. They decided to formalize their relationship on the red carpet of the Met Gala in 2018. Who is this artist at the look mayhem that has conquered the heart of the entrepreneur in south africa ?
An artist shifted
Grimes – his real name Claire Boucher – is a musician who has made a name thanks to its musical style very atypical since she does not hesitate to mix different styles : pop, electronic, R&b, hip-hop, japanese music and sometimes medieval. She is a songwriter and performer.
The canadian is the original four albums : Geidi Premiums (2010), Halfaxa (2010), Visions (2012) and Art Angels (2015). A fifth, called Miss Anthropocene see the light of day in the month of February next. Since her teens, she is a fan of Marilyn Manson. The artist was much influenced in his music and his way of thinking. “Human beings have always been obsessed with skeletons, death, disease : these are the heart of the most artistic pieces, the largest being often frightening and psychedelic. This is what attracts me, what I find fascinating”, she confided in an interview given to Inrocks in 2012.
Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive free the latest news
© Backgrid USA / Bestimage
2/15 –
Birth – Grimes and Elon Musk are the parents of a little boy – Info – Elon Musk and his companion Grimes will be parents soon – Elon Musk and his companion Grimes – celebrities arrive to the opening of the exhibition Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, New York, on the 7th of may 2018
© Backgrid USA / Bestimage
3/15 –
Elon Musk takes his kids and his girlfriend Grimes spend the day at the pumpkin patch for Halloween Los Angeles October 14, 2018.
© Backgrid USA / Bestimage
4/15 –
Exclusive – Elon Musk takes his 6 children Nevada, Kai, Xavier, Saxon, Griffin, and Damian Musk and his companion Grimes spend the day at the pumpkin patch for Halloween Los Angeles. The boss of Tesla always sees more. After the electric car, PayPal payments, and the project to colonize Mars by 2024, Elon Musk is now the sector of spirits. The billionaire has posted on his Twitter account a picture of a bottle stamped with the logo of Tesla, with the inscription Teslaquila, 100% agave pure ! On the 14th of October 2018
© Backgrid USA / Bestimage
5/15 –
Exclusive – Elon Musk and his companion Grimes went to dinner with friends at restaurant Nobu in Malibu, may 3, 2019.
© Backgrid USA / Bestimage
6/15 –
Birth – Grimes and Elon Musk are the parents of a little boy – Elon Musk and his companion Grimes leaving the Staples Center after the “Ultimate Fighting Championship 2018” in Los Angeles on August 4, 2018.
© Agence / Bestimage
7/15 –
Grimes at the premiere of Captain Marvel in the theatre El Capitan in Hollywood, Los Angeles, march 4, 2019
8/15 –
Grimes, the canadian artist, aged 32, is the girlfriend of billionaire Elon Musk.
9/15 –
Grimes, the canadian artist, aged 32, is the girlfriend of billionaire Elon Musk.
10/15 –
Grimes, the canadian artist, aged 32, is the girlfriend of billionaire Elon Musk.
11/15 –
Grimes, the canadian artist, aged 32, is the girlfriend of billionaire Elon Musk.
12/15 –
Grimes, the canadian artist, aged 32, is the girlfriend of billionaire Elon Musk.
13/15 –
Grimes, the canadian artist, aged 32, is the girlfriend of billionaire Elon Musk.
14/15 –
Grimes, the canadian artist, aged 32, is the girlfriend of billionaire Elon Musk.
15/15 –
Grimes, the canadian artist, aged 32, is the girlfriend of billionaire Elon Musk.