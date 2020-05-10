Elon Musk dad : who is his partner, the singer Grimes ?

Grimes has just given birth to her first child, fruit of her love with Elon Musk. Who is the girlfriend of billionaire south african ?

Elon Musk has extended to his family. Years earlier, the head of the company has based its family with the author Justine Wilson. Together they had five boys, twins and triplets : Damian, Griffin, Xavier, Saxon, and Kai. May 5, 2020, the billionaire is once again became a father.

His companion, canadian artist Grimesgave birth to a little boy. A few hours after the happy event, the couple has announced that it’s name was X Æ A-12 The Musk. After several deductions, and an explanation quite detailed of the mother of 32 years, the little boy is prénommerait Sasha Archangel Musk.

Grimes and Elon Musk are in a relationship for two years. According to the information of Page six the lovebirds met through an online site. They decided to formalize their relationship on the red carpet of the Met Gala in 2018. Who is this artist at the look mayhem that has conquered the heart of the entrepreneur in south africa ?

An artist shifted

Grimes – his real name Claire Boucher – is a musician who has made a name thanks to its musical style very atypical since she does not hesitate to mix different styles : pop, electronic, R&b, hip-hop, japanese music and sometimes medieval. She is a songwriter and performer.

The canadian is the original four albums : Geidi Premiums (2010), Halfaxa (2010), Visions (2012) and Art Angels (2015). A fifth, called Miss Anthropocene see the light of day in the month of February next. Since her teens, she is a fan of Marilyn Manson. The artist was much influenced in his music and his way of thinking. “Human beings have always been obsessed with skeletons, death, disease : these are the heart of the most artistic pieces, the largest being often frightening and psychedelic. This is what attracts me, what I find fascinating”, she confided in an interview given to Inrocks in 2012.

