Elon Musk denies having a relationship to three with Amber heard and Cara Delevingne

The entrepreneur Elon Musk — Zuma / Starface



This is the kind of statement that we don’t do every day. Elon Musk has been forced to make a retraction very clear to put an end to the rumors : no, he did not “plan three” with Cara Delevingne and

Amber Heard. It is, in any case, what he said Page Sixwhile Josh Drew, the ex-husband of the best friend of Amber heard, Raquel Pennington, has stated in his statement – in the framework of the

libel lawsuit that pits Johnny Depp the star ofAquaman – that the two actresses, in fact, had had sex at the same time with the billionaire.

“Cara and I are friends, but we have never had intimate relations. Will be able to confirm,” said the head of Tesla and SpaceX.

Too much negativity

Elon Musk goes even further and makes things clear about his relationship with Amber heard, who, contrary to rumors, it would be only the beginning after his separation from Johnny Depp, in the year 2016. “I would like to confirm that Amber and I went out together a month after his divorce petition. I do not think that I came to Amber, while she was a bride,” he assured, before giving an advice to the two superstars engaged in a bras de fer judiciaire very violent.

“About this trial, I recommend to all those who are involved to bury the hatchet and move forward. Life is too short for that much negativity. Nobody is going to say, once that is resolved, he would have wanted the battle to last longer ! “he concludes.

As a reminder, Johnny Depp demands $ 50 million to his ex-wife for defamation after the publication of a

editorial written by Amber heard in the Washington Post in 2018, where it was suggested that the actor Pirates of the Caribbean it had been a violent husband.