Elon Musk has he had an affair with Amber Heard ? He responds and tackle Johnny Depp ⋆ StarMag.com

Elon Musk and Amber Heard have they had a relationship while the latter was still married to Johnny Depp ? The billionaire has finally decided to speak on the subject !

Since their divorce, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are engaged a real war. The actor accused including his ex-wife’s cheating with the boss of Tesla, Elon Musk. While the billionaire has just become a dad, he was speaking recently on the epidemiologist Neil Ferguson. It was not said to be fool as a result its approximation very intimate with a married woman during the confinement. However, users were quick to remind him that he had done the same with Amber Heard.

Elon Musk has finally restored his truth on this subject :

This is false. The team of Johnny Depp has unveiled a ‘proof video’ but as by chance, they have excluded the date since it was well after he and Amber Heard got separated. If the video was real, there would be the period written above.

A user has then argued that the businessman had been several times seen at the apartment of the actress during her marriage. What Elon Musk has responded :

This person was lying. Why Johnny Depp wants to-he absolutely believe that he was a cuckold ?

Elon Musk always close to Amber Heard ?

Elon Musk and Amber Heard have been as a couple from April 2017, before separating a few months later. However, it would appear that they have remained on good terms. The boss of Tesla had confessed that he had suffered a lot of breakage because it was ” really in love “. It is the distance that would have been right for the couple.

However, Elon Musk provided :

Although Amber and I have been broken, we’re still friends, we stay close and we love each other always.

Now, the business man is in a relationship with the singer Grimes. Both have hosted a little boy named ” X Æ A-12 “.