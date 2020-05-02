Elon Musk : His new child will be born Monday

Elon Musk revealed that the canadian artist Grimes, and he will welcome their first child together in three days. This will be on Monday 4 may.

Erika Choperena is celebrating 30 years and sends a tender message of love to Antoine Griezmann

The billionaire, CEO of SpaceX did know on Twitter by responding to a user who said that he was happy that Musk and Grimes are still together, despite rumours to the contrary. Musk wrote : “The baby must be born on Monday”.



Elon Musk has five sons and has been married three times to two women. He married Justine Musk in the year 2000. They had a son named Nevada, that they have lost because of the MSN. They then had twins and then triplets, which makes 5 wires. Elon and Justine were divorced in 2008.



In 2010, he married the actress Talulah Riley. They were divorced in 2012. He married again in 2013, and then filed for divorce the following year, but it was then removed. They finally divorced in 2016. A few months later , Musk started out with the actress Amber Heardbut they broke up a year later because of their busy schedule. They remain friends.

Celine Dion : so this is where end luxury clothes that she wears

Musk and Grimes started their relationship in may 2018, when they arrived together at the annual gala of the costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. In January 2020, Grimes announced that she was pregnant by sharing a nude photo.