Elon Musk, his son died suddenly at 10 weeks : the drama of his life

Elon Musk is about to cross a historic milestone. After the freight, his space company, SpaceX, is going to send two astronauts to the international space Stationon Wednesday 27 may. With this first manned flight launched from the United States in nine years, the mercurial CEO of Tesla seems to prove once again that he is ready to face all the challenges. Yet, behind its appearance of a go-getter, and his escapades of media, Elon Musk hides a wound intimate most misunderstood : the death of his son in 2002, then aged just ten weeks.

In 2000, Elon Musk married his first wife, canadian author Justine Wilson, met in the Ontario Queen’s University, where both were studying. Two years after their union, they welcomed their first son, Nevada Alexander Musk. Unfortunately, the couple’s happiness is short. Nevada Alexander Musk dies of sudden infant death syndrome. A loss all the more brutal that even today, the causes of this syndrome, affecting babies under one year old in apparent good health, remain partly unexplained. Elon Musk and his wife are devastated. The test, however, does not divide.

Renaissance

Together, they overcome this tragedy and give birth to twins in 2004, and then to triplets in 2006, all conceived through in vitro fertilization. After being separated from Justine Wilson in 2008, Elon Musk was then found love in the arms of the English actress Talulah Riley in 2010, before that all two separate and the millionaire getting in a relationship with Amber Heard in 2016. Today, Elon Musk is sharing the life of the singer Grimes, who gave birth on may 4 at small X Æ A-12. A name at the height of the eccentricity of the couple, which is, however, not really to the taste of the authorities in california.

