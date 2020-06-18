Elon Musk is in contradiction with Johnny Depp : the plan to three with Amber heard and one of the stars, which he denies

Wednesday, June 17, 2020, Johnny Depp revealed that his ex-wife, Amber heard has had a threesome with Elon Musk and Cara Delevingne. When asked by Page Six, the billionaire has denied the words of the comedian.

Divorced for three years, Johnny Depp and Amber heard are engaged in a war without name. If the actress 34-year-old claims to have been a victim of domestic violence, the star of the saga Pirates of the Caribbean continues to gather evidence in your favor. While Vanessa Paradis, Penelope Cruz, Javier Bardem and Winona Ryder to believe in the innocence of the actorthe latter confided Wednesday 17 June 2020 that his ex-wife had tricked him and had attended Elon Musk a couple of months after the beginning of their marriage. In addition, the star revealed that Amber heard would have had a plan to three with the billionaire and Cara Delevingne. Comments supported by Josh Drew, a neighbor of the couple who confessed to have seen round venus in the property of Johnny Depp at the end of 2016.

Interviewed by Page Six, Elon Musk has contradicted Johnny Depp, revealing that he had never made a plan to three, with the actress and the model : “Face and I are friends, but we have never had intimate relations. Confirmed. In addition, I would like to confirm again that Amber and I have started to get together about a month after his divorce. I don’t think I have been very interested for your wedding ! In this essay, I would recommend to all the people involved to bury the hatchet and turn the page. Life is too short for such negativity for a long time. Nobody is going to say, when all this is finished, that he would have preferred that this court battle lasts more time.“

Where is the demand between Johnny Depp to Amber heard ?

Married to the actress from 2015 to 2017, Johnny Depp sued for $ 50 million this last after you have charged with domestic violence. In fact, the actor denies having laid a hand on Amber heard. In the recordings that had been provided by the Daily Mail a couple of months ago, the actress narguait the star of trust : “No one is going to believe it !” If Johnny Depp is experiencing a difficult period of more and more people moving away from the actress. Then he was accused by his former assistant of psychological violence, Amber heard has been released by the detective, who was investigating the father of Jack and Lily-Rose Depp. Soon the end of the nightmare of the star ?

