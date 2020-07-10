Elon Musk makes (already) more Kanye West… Jim Carrey reveals in a book…

July 10, 2020

Elon Musk is not so sure to support Kanye West

Kanye West on vaccines, on abortion, on family planning or on the religion, or the coronavirus, which has put a flea in the ear of Elon Musk ? One thing is for sure : the billionaire seems to have changed his mind and quietly withdrawn their support for the rapper/candidate announced that the u.s. presidential election.” data-reactid=”22″>Is this the position of Kanye West on vaccines, on abortion, on family planning or on the religion, or the coronavirus, which has put a flea in the ear of Elon Musk ? One thing is for sure : the billionaire seems to have changed his mind and quietly withdrawn their support for the rapper/candidate announced that the us presidential elections.

Variety : “We have a lot more disagreements than I imagined “. That sounds promising…” data-reactid=”23″>When a fan asked on Twitter how I could still support the interpreter I Am A God after who announced its “program” in an interview for Forbesthe head of Tesla simply has to be recognized that, as noted Variety : “We have a lot more disagreements than I imagined “. Promises…

