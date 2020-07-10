Elon Musk makes (already) more Kanye West… Jim Carrey reveals in a book…

The entrepreneur Elon Musk — Natan Dvir / Polaris / Starface



July 10, 2020

Elon Musk is not so sure to support Kanye West

This is the position of Kanye West in vaccines, on abortion, on family planning or on the

the religion, or the coronavirus, which has put a flea in the ear of Elon Musk ? One thing is for sure : the billionaire seems to have changed his mind and quietly withdrawn their support for the rapper/candidate announced that the us presidential elections.

When a fan asked on Twitter how I could still support the interpreter I Am A God after who announced its “program” in an interview for Forbesthe head of Tesla simply has to be recognized that, as noted Variety : “We have a lot more disagreements than I imagined “. Promises…

Britney Spears has threatened to burn your muffins

Britney Spears may be one of the more popular female vocalists of the last twenty years, it has also become an expert in the kitchen. In a message on Instagram, she announced she made delicious muffins with the icing.

If she is careful to show the cakes (they end up all in your stomach,” she explains), she reveals her secret to are even more clear :” I left them in the oven a little longer than expected to be more crisp.”

Her boyfriend, Sam, Asghari, has not ceased to remind him of a recent incident in which she threatened to burn down his gym : “turn Off the oven, please, before that the gym does not burn more ! “he said, laughing.

The novel of Jim Carrey is released

Once is not custom, Jim Carrey has decided to surrender. The actor, who refuses to talk about his private life, tells his story in an autobiography fictionalized.

Title Memories and the Misinformationhe tells a story of apocalypse and redemption in a Hollywood fictional (but inspired by his life and his anecdotes). To know what is true or not in this book, it will be necessary to call to… their instincts. “Some aspects of the book are very current. But we do not know what is truth. However, even the events of the fiction of the book to reveal a truth “, explained the actor to the New York Times.