Elon Musk papa : the meaning of the incredible son’s name revealed

It finally knows the meaning of the surname unlikely from the son of billionaire Elon Musk and his companion, the singer Grimes. The mother of 32-year-old explained in a message posted on his Twitter account. And it is very surprising !

It is certainly the birth of the most commented on social networks. Monday, may 4, the boss of Tesla it was announced on Twitter the birth of his son, the fruit of her love with the canadian singer Grimes. It is, therefore, a seventh boy for the famous entrepreneur, happy to reveal on the social network” the mom and the baby are well “. A reassuring message while in 2002, he had lost a child just over the age of 10 weeks. But this is another revelation that has surprised internet users : the first name of the baby ! The founder of SpaceX has revealed that his son baptized “ X Æ A-12 “. What will twist the jaw in the saying. This is not a small joke on the part of the billionaire 48 years since his companion was even given the meaning in a message posted on Twitter.

An explanation just as surprising

” X, the unknown variable, Æ, I say ”Ai” (love and/or artificial intelligence), A-12, which is the precursor to the SR-17 (our favorite plane). No weapon or defense, just speed. Strong in fights but not violent. The A is for ”Archangel”, my favorite song “explained Claire Boucher his real name. The number ”12” is a reference to the sign of the rat in chinese astrology as the year 2020 is that of the rat of metal. A fuller explanation is at least clear. It only remains for the parents to find their son a nickname which will facilitate much the things. In the meantime they give their fans the care of train to pronounce it.