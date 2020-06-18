Elon Musk responds to rumors of a “ménage à trois” with Amber heard and Cara Delevingne

Elon Musk has voiced on Thursday to respond to an article published by the “Daily Mail”, which claimed that it had had a “threesome” with his ex-girlfriend Amber heard and a friend of this, Cara Delevingne.

All the shots are allowed in the defamation trial which it is opposed, on (very) long months, Johnny Depp with Amber heard. This time, it is Elon Musk, who attended the actress of 34 years, shortly after her breakup with Johnny Depp, which contradicts the rumours that he had a “ménage à trois” with the second, and her friend Cara Delevingne. A course link, which will take place at the end of 2016 and has been reported by a witness in a statement to the court for the trial, as reported in the “Daily Mail“.

With the site “Page Six“the millionaire and the head of Tesla, said : “Cara and I are friends, but we have never had intimate relations. She was going to confirm. In addition, I would like to confirm again that Amber and I have started to come out about a month after his divorce. I don’t think I have been very interested for your wedding ! In this essay, I would recommend to all the people involved to bury the hatchet and turn the page. Life is too short for such negativity for a long time. Nobody is going to say, when all this is finished, that he would have preferred that this court battle lasts longer,” said Elon Musk.

Cara Delevingne speaks of ?

This affirmation of the “household of three”, mentioned in the middle of the test, since that could be an opportunity for Johnny Depp to cheer on Cara Delevingne to testify in order to “know if she has any information that could be useful” in his arm iron against his ex-wife. The ex-actor of “Pirates of the Caribbean,” says Amber heard, with whom she was married from 2015 to 2017, for $ 50 million after it was accused of domestic violence, as she had had a financial agreement in the refutation of these charges at the time of your divorce. Johnny Depp has always denied having laid a hand on Amber heard. He has received the support of Javier Bardem, Penelope Cruz, and his ex-Vanessa Paradis and Winona Rider, who had given testimony in his favor.

For her part, Amber heard has been accused by his ex-assistant of psychological violence. It has fallen by the detective was hired to investigate against Johnny Depp and has only lost a part of its team of lawyers.

