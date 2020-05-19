Elon Musk : the itinerary of a billionaire who does not want to possess anything

The engineering early

To hear Donald Trump in Davos this year, ” he is one of the most intelligent among us “. To see… a Native of South Africa, became a canadian, and then american, the young Elon Musk is, in any case, gifted with a certain instinct : he sold his first software at age 12 and abandoned his studies at the prestigious Stanford university to co-found what would become Paypal, before aim even higher !

Delusions of grandeur

Be the first tour operator to carry a man on Mars in direct competition with Nasa, to link our poor human brains to machines, to increase capacity, create a TGV exceeding the speed of sound, propose the first car 100 % self-sufficient, send 42 000 low-orbiting satellites to provide high-speed Internet to the entire planet, taking out the first action film made in space with Tom Cruise… nothing can stop the ambition of the contractor 48-year-old who claims, without embarrassment, great defender of the planet. Sky is the limit ? In a dream !

The hysteria virtual

Where a Steve Jobs cultivated asceticism, Elon Musk is more of a natural high-spirited. Nothing the 1st may, he has, on Twitter, destabilized the action of the company (” shares of Tesla are too high “), screamed his fury against the containment (” Go now to the people its FREEDOM “), transcribed in full the lyrics of the us anthem, describes his desire to ” sell all (its) property physical “, and shouted an enigmatic ” Anger, rage against the dying of the light of consciousness “. All in less than an hour. Trump has competition !

The passion transgression

He had six children with his first wife, of whom the eldest died ten weeks after her birth. He subsequently married twice, his second companion. Before flirting with that which was still the girlfriend of Johnny Depp, Amber Heard. For the past two years, he saw the madness of love with the canadian singer half-cosplay, half-cybertribale, Grimes. The two lovebirds have announced beginning of may, the birth of their first child whose name encrypted has already made the round-the-world : X Æ A-12. “X, for the unknown variable, Æ, my spelling elvish AI (love and/or artificial intelligence), A-12 = precursor of the SR17 (our plane favorite) + A=Archangel, my favorite song,” explained the young mother, without specifying to the extent how it will deliver the formula.