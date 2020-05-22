Elon Musk : this terrible family secret

At the head of his own tribe, who has recently welcomed a new member, Elon Musk, however, is not in good terms with his father, Errol Musk. The latter is located in the heart of a terrible family secret.

The family ofElon Musk if is enlarged. May 4, 2020, the entrepreneur billionaire welcomed his sixth childthe fruit of her love with the canadian singer Grimes (Claire Boucher his real name), first name amazing. At the head of his own tribe, the head of the company remains haunted by a dark secret of the family, as revealed by the american magazine Page Six the last 16 may. Another source of conflict for the main question, and his own father, Errol Musk, with which it is in cold weather for several years.

In 2018, the world learned that the father ofElon Musk, 74 years old, has welcomed a fourth child (the founder of Tesla and SpaceX has a brother, Kimbal, and a sister, Tosca). Only problem ? The latter is a product of his love with the daughter of his ex-wife Heide, whom he divorced after eighteen years of marriage : Jana Bezuidenhout, aged 30 years. At the time of his first meeting with the engineer, she was only 4 years old. Together, Errol Musk and the young woman have formed a couple controversial. “One thing led to another, you can call it the plan of God or the plan of nature“was justified in his seventies, at the Sunday Times. The professional engineer and resides in South Africa, away from Jana Bezuidenhout and of their child.

A relationship father-son conflict

Elon Musk does not hide his dislike for his father. In an interview with the american magazine Rolling Stonethe ex-companion of actress Amber Heard engaged of the few confidences on this conflictual relationship. “It was a human being so terrible“he said, recalling her childhood. And to add : “You have no idea. My father will have a plan of evil carefully thought through. It will let you schedule the wrong.“

Before recall of the verbal abuse his father had inflicted, especially when he left the university to join the Canada. “He said (…) that I would be back in three months, that I will never do anything of myself. He treated me idiot all the time. It is the tip of the iceberg, in fact“, told Elon Musk. Errors that it is probably not the father of repeat with X Æ A-12.

