Elon Musk : who is Talulah Riley, the woman he divorced twice ?

His private life seems to have the same fascinate as its technical prowess. This Wednesday, may 27, Elon Musk achieves a feat with his company SpaceX. The company, specialised in the travel space, sends two Nasa astronauts to the international space Station (ISS). A first for the United States that had not launched manned flight from the country in nine years, after the retirement of the last u.s. space shuttle. On the side of Elon Musk, this performance is one of the first steps towards a project even more insane : to conquer the planet Mars. It must be said that the billionaire south african origin continues to excite the crowdsbetween its outputs polemics, and his love life is tumultuous. The young dad of X Æ A-Xii has had a love life in charge.

If, currently, the engineer whimsical displays in the couple with the singer Grimes, he will have previously experienced a first failure, marital with Justine Wilson, but also a wedding difficult with Talulah Riley. The business man meets with this young british actress in 2008. The actress 14 years her junior has played in a few notable films, such as Pride and prejudice (2005) and St Trinian’s : Boarding school for girls rebels (2007). The couple married in 2010, before going their separate ways for the first time in 2012. The young woman then gets the payment of $ 4.2 million, reports TMZ.

A divorce in 2016

Their relationship is far from over. Talulah Riley and Elon Musk convolent again in July 2013. But their happiness lasts only a short time, since the two lovebirds separated for a year and a half later, before divorcing for good in 2016. The american billionaire agreed to pay $ 16 million to his former wife. An amount certainly flirtatious, but relatively modest in view of the immense fortune of the ceo of Tesla, at the time estimated at more than eight billion dollars by Forbes.

If of his hand, Elon Musk has displayed subsequently with Amber Heard and then the singer Grimes, Talulah Riley has made the choice of discretion about his private life (only two publications on his account Instagram). Side professional, the young woman appears in a few productions, including the series Westworld and the american film Bloodshot. It also threw himself into writing, with the publication of a first novelActs of Love, in August 2016, and invests the sector of the tech by co-creating in the Forge. This application allows workers with low wages, to organize their working hours.

