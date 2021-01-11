CELEBRITIES

Elon Musk’s girlfriend “finally” catches Covid-19

Posted on

Singer Grimes announced to her followers on Instagram that “I finally got infected.”

Elon Musk’s girlfriend, Canadian singer Grimes “finally” contracted the coronavirus, she confirmed Saturday.

The 32-year-old singer said on her Instagram account that she is having a pretty mind-blowing experience in quarantine after she tested positive for the infectious disease.

“I finally managed to get infected with Covid, but strangely enjoying the sleep of Dayquil fever (medicine against the discomfort of the flu),” she wrote in her Instagram Stories.

The singer has yet to confirm whether her partner, tech mogul Elon Musk or her baby X Æ A-Xii have also been diagnosed with the virus or not.

