Elsa Pataky hasn’t taken my surname due to a passport problem

2020-04-29 02:30:05

Chris Hemsworth says that Elsa Pataky has not taken his last name during their marriage in 2010 because of a “complication of passport”.

Chris Hemsworth says that Elsa Pataky has not taken his last name when they married because of a “complication of passport”.

The actress of 36 years has made the connection with Elsa almost a decade in December 2010, and stated that the reason for which it is not known under the name of Elsa Hemsworth is as the couple moved through the world trying to “decide where to go”. , and the change of name would have caused problems with his passport.

Chris told ‘The Kyle and Jackie O Show’: “I think she wanted to [take my name]I think that it still can. I think it was when we came back to America. We live in Europe and decide where to go. It was a complication of passports and so on. ”

The star of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ – who has a daughter, India, seven years old, and twins Tristan and Sasha with Elsa also said that his wife “could still” change his family name in the future.

During this time, Chris has recently admitted that he appreciated the “forced silence” caused by the pandemic coronavirus, because he now has the chance to spend some quality time with his wife and children at their home in Australia.

He said: “not to diminish in any way the [coronavirus] the challenges that occur, the absolute uncertainty, the anxiety that is happening in the world, but me personally, and to this question, it is [created] a kind of meditation forced and a kind of stillness that is forced in which I was not able to dive as I wanted to for many years. ”

Although the star of ‘Extraction’ to be grateful for all the career opportunities he has had, he is grateful to no longer be “controlled by a calendar.”

He added: “over the past 10 years, I am part of the machine, I am grateful, I have done so many wonderful things and I have travelled so much, but what it meant, I was away from my family. A lot.

“I just wanted to stop being controlled by a schedule. So, being at home now with the kids full-time. And to be able to go” Wow, this is really what is important. ” It would be a real mistake if I did not take this opportunity to take advantage of this time. “

Keywords: Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky

Return to the flow

.