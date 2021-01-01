CELEBRITIES

Elton John talks sobriety with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The singer spoke about his struggles with alcohol and how he has managed to stay sober thanks to AA.

Elton John recently touched on the truth behind his past struggles with alcohol, during an interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Grammy Award-winning singer addressed those struggles during his appearance on the Archewell Audio podcast.

There he was quoted as saying to the Sussexes: “I am a recovering alcoholic, so I have an AA (Alcoholics Anonymous) meeting in this house every Sunday. I connect with friends that I’ve known for over 30 years on the show, and that’s great. If it hadn’t been like that. If it hadn’t been for Zoom, I don’t know what we would have done, I really don’t know. “

“Zoom… has been a lifesaver. Reflecting on the most magical day of having celebrated my sober birthday. So many beautiful cards, flowers, and chips from my children, David, friends from the program, staff from the office, and from our homes. “

He later concluded by saying, “I am a truly blessed man. If he hadn’t finally taken the big step of asking for help 30 years ago, he would be dead. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all the people who have inspired and supported me along the way ”.

