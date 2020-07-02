Elvis Presley, Magnum, Booba… How the hawaiian shirt through the ages

Difficult to find a topic more controversial than the hawaiian shirt. Sometimes nerd, sometimes, it is an object of desire, this iconic piece of men’s wardrobe caused much ink to flow. His creation is a source of disagreement. The theories of the historians of the mode to diverge. Some people think that this style of shirt is appeared in the 1920s, others refer to the end of the Nineteenth century. If your place of birth is without a doubt, two men claim to its creation. The first is called Kichiro Miyamoto, a tailor of Honolulu. The second is called ” Ellery Chun, a contractor, a native of the island. This last would have been the first to put the attention in this dress with exotic motifs. In the 1930s, the first of the american tourists that came to Hawaii. As a souvenir of the vacation, travellers report of these colors of shirts. Very quickly, Ellery Chun smell the trend. Create sewing workshops for sell “aloha shirts” (aloha means hello in hawaiian). The success is immense. The hawaiian shirt, then, becomes for Us the symbol of relaxation.

The film shows its letters of nobility

Its bright colors, its exotic motifs and short sleeves boast quickly in the world of entertainment such as the cinema. In the 1950s, the fashion tiki is spreading. Necklaces of flowers, the ukulele and the hawaiian shirt become the emblem of the theme parties that are spread in all the suburbs of the united states. Proof of this is the cover of the album “Blue Hawaii” by Elvis Presley, released in October of 1961. Red shirt with large white flowers, the ” King “, popularizing the hawaiian shirt in the world. Twenty years later, the series Magnum offers a comeback. Tom Selleck, in fact, the standard of his character so suddenly. A bold choice that is shared by Al Pacino in ” Scarface “, Nicolas Cage in ” Arizona Junior “, of Brad Pitt in “Fight Club” or Leonardo DiCaprio in ” Romeo and Juliet “. In the film, the hawaiian shirt became the symbol of the virility of a little stereotypical. While in France, it is more associated with singers fun as Anthony, Carlos.

Redneck… bad boy

Over the years, and the trend is running out of steam. Worse, it returns to the old-fashioned way. A synonym of bad taste, the hawaiian shirt is rejected. In 2014, Karl Lagerfeld presents the face flayed to a campaign carried out by the NGO Amnesty International to denounce the use of torture in all the world. As a phrase, the organization opts for : “Torture a man and he will tell you nothing.” The poster is to say, the former artistic director of Chanel : “The summit of elegance … is the hawaiian shirt and flip-flops “. Beaten by KB. If the coup de grace had been sent by a big name in fashion, is today one of the luxury houses that put the hawaiian shirt on the front of the stage. Stella McCartney, Yves Saint Laurent, Balenciaga and the White gives a new youth. Even more surprising, the rappers boast of the hawaiian shirt. G-Eazy, Niska, or Booba show clips in high tension, such as in the colorful attire pattern XXL does not leave indifferent. The old-fashioned way, in reality ?